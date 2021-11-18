WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is reportedly dealing with “really bad health issues” these days.

The debut episode of the “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair featured a discussion on The Hulkster. The Nature Boy talked about how they are close friends, and thanked Hogan for what he’s done for him and the family over the years.

The Nature Boy noted that he and Hogan talk every two weeks as they have a great relationship, adding that Hogan’s health is bad right now.

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me,” Flair said. “We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me… Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Flair recalled back when Hogan sent him money to help pay bills for his late son Reid Flair.

“Also, which I’ve said publicly when my son was going through all of the issues in the hospital, I couldn’t keep up with the rehab bills or the hospital bills because every time I gave [Reid] the responsibility of paying his own insurance, something would lapse like his phone bill,” Flair said. “Sometimes you had to teach him how to be responsible. I called [Hogan] one day and I said, ‘I need $14,000.’ He said, ‘Call this person’ and I had it in an hour. I’ve never forgotten it.”

There’s no word on what kind of health problems Hogan is dealing with right now, but daughter Brooke Hogan recently talked about how he’s had 25 surgeries across the past decade. Brooke did say Hulk is feeling well at the moment, and working out in the gym twice a day, with his last surgery helping out a lot. You can click here to read her comments.

