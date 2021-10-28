Brooke Hogan spoke with Hollywood Raw where she reflected on the life of Randy Savage, revealing that he and Hulk Hogan had made amends before his passing. Brooke also admitted that her father is still upset when he thinks about him to this day.

“Oh, my God. Really such a great person. So when my parents were going on date nights, they’d leave us kids with him and Liz and I would like brush his hair with, you know how Barbie dolls would come with little pink plastic brush? I would brush his hair. It was just so sad, like that he passed so soon because he and my dad had just seen each other and made amends or whatever. I guess there was a little hiccup just with Randy and Liz’s breakup and my parents got caught in the middle of just like, ‘We don’t know what to do at this point.’ And my dad and Randy were such good friends, and just really still to this day, it still really upsets my dad when he thinks about it for a while. It’s emotional. He’s such a great guy, but just so nice and so friendly and so funny and just gentle and just sweet.”

When discussing her father, Brooke went into detail about his current health, admitting he’s had 25 surgeries across the past decade. However, she did reveal that he is feeling well at the moment, with his last surgery appearing to have helped.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25. He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope. So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries, so he’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”

