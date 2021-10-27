Brooke Hogan recently spoke with Hollywood Raw where she discussed dating in the professional wrestling world, admitting that she went on a few dates with Bully Ray during their time working together in TNA. However, she also revealed that he asked for permission from Hulk Hogan before asking her out.

“For a brief moment, for a brief moment. It’s so funny because, on TNA, we did a storyline with Bully Ray and I was like, ‘All right, cool. I love the storyline. Super cool.’ He’s trying to take over the company and pitting me and my dad against each other and this whole thing. And in real life, he actually asked my dad if he could actually take me out. And totally like not somebody that you would think like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re going to date a big old wrestler,’ but he was super nice and funny and really cool. And I was like, ‘Whatever.’ I’ve never been about anything other than if you’ve got a personality or talent, that’s a turn-on to me.

“So we went on a couple of dates and I think he was maybe still dating Velvet Sky, I’m not really sure. So I did not know that at the time, but I definitely did not get a … I think the vibes, I put two and two together and I was like, ‘I’m just going to remove myself from the situation right now.'”

Brooke also spoke openly about how she has never just been handed things in her life, as she has built her own business and reflected on a time when she was broke.

“So I will say I think besides asking my dad for some rent money or something like that here and there, I’ve pretty much done stuff on my own. I built my business on my own. I haven’t had somebody hand me just a lump sum of money ever and just say, ‘Here, start a business,’ or, ‘Here, invest in this.’ Everything that I’ve done has been on my own. I’ve invested in my own music. Aside from back when I was like a kid-kid, back with Lou Pearlman and when I was 16, 17, 18, from that moment where I broke away, I paid the producers, I paid the recording studio fees. There was a time when I made a lot of money on TV and there was a time when I was broke as hell. ”

Brooke then discussed how she built herself back up from being broke, talking about how important it is to her to not just be seen as someone who used all her father’s money. Brooke admitted she would rather he invested it into technology to make him live longer than leave her a lump sum.

“From that time when I was broke down, I built myself back up. So I built my design business. I did the waiting tables thing, I did what I had to do and I didn’t want to … I didn’t want to be that person. I was like, ‘Yeah, I made it because of my daddy’s money,’ and I didn’t want to ask my dad. He’s been through so much crap already that the last thing he needs is a kid that’s like, ‘Hey, can I have the credit card?’ I don’t love him for that. I don’t love him for money. And if he talks about it or says, ‘Oh, well I want to make sure that I leave you guys something, whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Listen, I don’t care about that. I would rather you use your money on some technology to live 100 more years.’ That would make me happy.”

