Former WWE Superstar Virgil ran into Brooke Hogan, the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, on Thursday.

Virgil shared a few pictures and made it clear that he charged $20 from Brooke for a selfie.

He tweeted:

I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic $30 for the autograph combo honey. #meatsaucemadness

Virgil’s hustler gimmick has become quite popular on social media in recent years. Earlier this year, the former Million Dollar Champion said he wanted in on Cameron Grimes’ new money gimmick. Virgil posted a graphic of him standing alongside Grimes, calling them the hottest combination since paste & salad at Olive Garden. Grimes turned down Virgil’s offer as he was upset with Ted DiBiase for his own shortcomings in basketball dribble hustles.

See below for Virgil’s tweet: