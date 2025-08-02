WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Addresses Scrapped Plans For Him In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield has had nothing short of a controversial reputation for many years, but the former WWE Champion caused quite the ruckus when he shockingly debuted in TNA Wrestling last year at their Emergence PPV, showing support for then-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. After several run-ins during championship matches, the appearances for Layfield stopped in January, last being seen on "TNA Impact" delivering a Clothesline From Hell to Matt Cardona. On "Something to Wrestle," JBL revealed plans that fell through for him and TNA.

"At (Slammiversary) I was supposed to be there, initially, and I was supposed to have a part that people wouldn't believe how big it was but that did not work out," JBL said. "The reason that that got ended in TNA, it wasn't because of me, or maybe it was, maybe because I'm not any good but it was a decision made by somebody who's no longer there."

Layfield holds no ill will towards TNA, feeling that the promotion has great momentum, giving shout-outs to Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and The Hardys for being some of TNA's standout stars. JBL made note of Tommy Dreamer, TNA creative member and Head of Talent Relations, and Carlos Silva, TNA President, for having no involvement in the scrapped plans, but for also supporting him in his TNA run.

"I really loved being a part, and I was supposed to be a part going forward and all of a sudden, I'd agreed to what I was going to do and there was a huge escalation that was happening... I was very, very excited about it," JBL continued. "I was training for it, I got in really good shape for it, I was ready to go, and then they called me one day and said, 'Hey, we're changing our mind,' and that's their prerogative... It's just business what they wanted to change, but I thought it made absolutely no sense."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.