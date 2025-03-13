WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Teases 'Culmination' Of TNA Plans

WWE Hall of Famer JBL had quite an interesting 2024, appearing in several different companies such as AAA, where he claimed to be part of the promotion's new ownership, MLW, and GCW. But his most notable stops have been in TNA, starting with TNA Emergence last fall, where he cryptically whispered something to then TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth. Since them, he's shown up to defend the TNA World Champion, regardless of who it was, even going as far to deliver a Clothesline From Hell or two.

Through it all, JBL's motivations have remained vague, and prompted many to wonder where this story was going. Towards the end of the latest "Something To Wrestle," Conrad Thompson read a fan question asking about JBL's TNA involvement, while also revealing that several other fans had sent in questions regarding the subject. This prompted JBL to give a few more details, while still remaining vague on what his TNA direction was.

"You're going to find out very soon," JBL said. "Look, I've said all along, this was always a plan, and this was always a plan that would culminate in something. And that culmination is going to happen early summer. So there is something happening and...there's going to be a progression. And after it happens, it's going to escalate, hopefully, very, very quickly and very fast."

Whatever JBL may be doing, it could involve something with Frankie Kazarian. The two interacted at both TNA Bound for Glory and Genesis, when Kazarian attempted to cash in a title shot he earned by winning the Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory. Both times, JBL stopped him, prompting Kazarian to tease confronting JBL when he appeared on "WWE Raw" in January, though that ultimately didn't come to pass.

