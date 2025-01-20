TNA Wrestling Star Teases Confrontation With JBL On WWE Raw

Over the last year, John "Bradshaw" Layfield has shown up far and wide across different wrestling promotions, from AAA to GCW to TNA. Following the announcement that the partnership between WWE and TNA will continue in the years ahead, it just so happens that JBL will be making an appearance on tonight's "WWE Raw." After getting laid out by JBL last night during TNA Genesis, Frankie Kazarian teased getting revenge on the WWE Hall of Famer during tonight's show.

Getting real sick of this bastard showing up, uninvited, to @ThisIsTNA which is MY show. Maybe I'll show up on @WWE #RawOnNetflix and clothesline the hell out of @JCLayfield 🖕🏼#KingofTNA https://t.co/KNoD1X3Z3B — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) January 20, 2025

It's unclear if the WWE-TNA partnership will result in TNA performers appearing on WWE's main roster; as of now, that's only happened with Jordynne Grace and Mickie James taking part in past Royal Rumble matches. However, the arrangement between the two companies seems to be gearing up, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque promoting last night's TNA pay-per-view on his personal social media platforms.

Multiple TNA stars have appeared on "WWE NXT," including Joe Hendry, who just won the TNA World Championship in the main event last night. Additionally, various WWE developmental talents have made TNA appearances, including several current or former NXT champions at Genesis. Nathan Frazer and Axiom were on hand to confront The Hardy Boyz after their successful title defense, and Cora Jade laid out a challenge to TNA Women's World Champion Masha Slamovich following her match.

As for Kazarian, the 47-year-old is a former AEW star in addition to being part of the original TNA roster. In addition to wrestling some tryout matches with WWE in the mid-2000s, Kazarian took part in a battle royale on "NXT" last June. Though it's possible, it would be a surprise if Kazarian's run-ins with JBL are leading to a match, as the former WWE star has not wrestled since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble.