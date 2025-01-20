WWE NXT Stars Appear At TNA Genesis 2025

On Sunday evening, TNA Genesis took place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, and saw Joe Hendry become TNA World Champion, while Jordynne Grace seemingly had her last match in the promotion against Tessa Blanchard. However, following last weeks announcement that WWE and TNA have agreed to a multi-year working partnership, some of "WWE NXT's" top stars appeared during last nights event.

Ahead of The Hardys TNA World Tag Team Title defence against The Rascalz, NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom shockingly appeared before the action started, and took a seat at ringside to watch the match transpire. Fraxiom accidentally got involved when Trey Miguel dove to the outside of the ring attempting to hit Matt Hardy, but collided with Frazer and Axiom instead, leading the "NXT" duo to get escorted away from ringside after the incident. This upcoming Thursday, Fraxiom will now defend their titles against The Rascalz on TNA Impact.

After Masha Slamovich defeated Rosemary to retain her TNA Knockouts World Championship, Cora Jade appeared and went face-to-face with the champ in the middle of the ring. Slamovich appeared on "NXT" last Tuesday, which caught the attention of Jade after she defeated Kelani Jordan. It remains to be seen when both women will have the opportunity to step into the ring together, and if Slamovich will put her title on the line against Jade if the match comes to fruition.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis also appeared on the TNA Genesis pre-show, issuing an open challenge that was answered by Jake Something. The impromptu match ended in four minutes after Something dominantly defeated Adonis.