Goldberg Responds To Critics Of How He Sold GUNTHER Chop In Last Match At WWE SNME

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg officially retired after facing Gunther during the most recent "Saturday Night's Main Event," ultimately losing to the champion in the end. However, since then, there's been a lot of controversy around the match, with Goldberg suggesting the creative around the match was an afterthought from WWE, while fans online haven't been too pleased with his selling of Gunther's signature chops.

During an episode of his "CarCast" podcast, Goldberg addressed the non-selling claims. "F**k you," he exclaimed. "I'm Goldberg, I'm sorry but I don't care how big you are, if you chop me in the f**king chest, it ain't gonna f**king hurt!" The veteran, however, praised the move but emphasized how 'Goldberg' would always shrug off a move like that. "It was only a reaction because I, for some reason, was having a really good time!" The veteran further explained that his laughing after Gunther chopped him wasn't a rib but an immediate reaction because he enjoyed the match at that point.

Goldberg also expressed that he had a good week last week but admitted that his match could've been better, and addressed the reaction to his complaints. "I hear people complaining about me complaining, and not many have breached the fact that it was the second-longest match I ever did in my life, at 58 years old," he pointed out. "I could not have done it without Gunther. That kid's freaking unbelievable. It was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor."

