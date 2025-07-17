Why Goldberg Is 'Pissed Off' About How He Went Out On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg took on Gunther on "Saturday Night's Main Event" for the World Heavyweight Championship. He ended up taking the loss and Goldberg welcomed his retirement following the match. Seemingly owing to timing issues, Goldberg's speech was cut off by the broadcast going off the air and, in an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he addressed that and more.

"Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went off," Goldberg admitted. "I put so much into it and I don't feel the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I accomplished." The veteran clarified that he was ecstatic about the opportunity he got, but that he ultimately feels he deserved a better send off as a "WCW guy." "I'm happy with my performance, I'm happy with, you know, the setting, but could it have been better? Absolutely."

When asked if there was anything specific, he wanted done differently, Goldberg claimed his list is very long. "I did three interviews beforehand, right? I did three. In six months. You know? They cut me off thirty seconds into my speech, bro? You know, I mean, you don't do that..." he said. When asked who he thinks is at fault, Goldberg added that since it was live television it should've been planned ahead of time. "I just think that it could've been a little classier compared to... than it was... And I'll just say that's a mild understatement."