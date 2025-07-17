Why Goldberg Is 'Pissed Off' About How He Went Out On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg took on Gunther on "Saturday Night's Main Event" for the World Heavyweight Championship. He ended up taking the loss and Goldberg welcomed his retirement following the match. Seemingly owing to timing issues, Goldberg's speech was cut off by the broadcast going off the air and, in an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he addressed that and more.
"Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went off," Goldberg admitted. "I put so much into it and I don't feel the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I accomplished." The veteran clarified that he was ecstatic about the opportunity he got, but that he ultimately feels he deserved a better send off as a "WCW guy." "I'm happy with my performance, I'm happy with, you know, the setting, but could it have been better? Absolutely."
When asked if there was anything specific, he wanted done differently, Goldberg claimed his list is very long. "I did three interviews beforehand, right? I did three. In six months. You know? They cut me off thirty seconds into my speech, bro? You know, I mean, you don't do that..." he said. When asked who he thinks is at fault, Goldberg added that since it was live television it should've been planned ahead of time. "I just think that it could've been a little classier compared to... than it was... And I'll just say that's a mild understatement."
Despite being thankful for the opportunity, Goldberg explained that being cut off looked like he got ribbed on live television
Goldberg then clarified that his farewell promo wasn't something he did in the spur-of-the-moment, but that WWE was well-aware that he would address the crowd following the match. "But I never heard I was gonna speak, like, for 28 seconds? It is what it is, man... It is what it is..." Goldberg noted. "It's not worth me... I'm not gonna snivel over it, by any means, I got an opportunity to have it for 28 seconds! Not many people get that, but it just..."
"You know, everything throughout the years have built up to something like the Ultimate Rib... I guess that was the Ultimate Rib!" Goldberg added, clarifying that he doesn't think he was cut off on purpose, but that WWE purposely didn't prepare for his speech. "They wouldn't do that to 'Taker, right? I don't think. They're not going to do that to Cena? Cena's going around the world doing his retirement thing!"
Goldberg then expressed that while he was thankful for the match, he wasn't happy that he came in with no angle and just had a World Heavyweight Title match. "It just felt a little 'eh' for me, that's all!" he said. "And like I said: I'm not here to b***h and moan, because I don't do that, and I'm not complaining by any stretch of imagination, I'm just... you asked me a question and I'm answering!"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.