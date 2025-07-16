Goldberg Shares Disappointment With WWE SNME Retirement Match

WCW veteran Goldberg wrestled his final match this past weekend, failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. After the bell rang, Goldberg began making a speech to the Georgia crowd, but his words were cut off on TV when the NBC broadcast came to an end. Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show" yesterday afternoon, Goldberg revealed that he's disappointed over some aspects of his final match.

"Ultimately, to have a little bit more control of the time and the space would've been much more preferred," Goldberg said. "They cut me off [after] freaking 20 seconds with the microphone in my hand."

Goldberg did compliment GUNTHER for all the work he put into the match, and he repeatedly stated that he was grateful for the opportunity to put a cap on his career. There were even moments during the match when Goldberg found himself having a good time, which he stated doesn't happen very often in the ring.

"I would've loved for them to announce it in January and have a build-up to it," Goldberg continued. "Do something like that, that I thought was maybe worthy of my career, but let's just say they chose to do it with three weeks' notice, and it is what it is, man."

The wrestler hinted that he was still under some form of contract with WWE that would prevent him from getting too open with his feelings, but Goldberg said he would no longer have such an obligation in two weeks. In other words, fans hoping to hear more of Goldberg's unfiltered thoughts on his retirement won't have to wait much longer.

