Jordynne Grace Discusses Decision To Join WWE NXT

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has now been with WWE for more than six months, having officially signed with the promotion in late January. Grace made her WWE debut in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match entering as the fifth entrant, and began to make appearances on "WWE NXT" last May, including matches at the Battleground and NXT 2300 events. On "The Takedown on SI," Grace talked about her decision to join the "black and gold" brand.

"I was used to being on top all the time. I was used to being quote, unquote, the face of the company, but at 'NXT' there's a credible woman everywhere you look. So, it's a little bit harder to stand out, but the one thing that I always go back on is: I just want to be the best wrestler in the ring, no matter what I want to have the best match on the show, and I always go back to that and it's never failed me," Grace would say.

Grace worked on the independent circuit for several before becoming first noticed in the mainstream by taking part in the pre-show battle royal at the All In 2018 PPV. Grace signed with TNA Wrestling the following month where she became the face of their Knockouts (women's) division before her 2025 departure. Grace is very happy to be mixing it up in WWE now despite having a busier schedule than in TNA, but also saw money as a contributing factor in her decision but for responsible reasons.

"Ultimately, as a woman especially, historically we haven't had the longest careers; maybe I want to have a kid one day. So, at some point, no matter who you are, you have to start prioritizing the money and being able to contribute to a 401K, invest in the stock market, all that real adult stuff," Grace revealed. "I think it comes down to ultimately, yeah six weeks off is great but I would love to be able to retire with it."

