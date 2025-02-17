WWE's Jordynne Grace Explains Decision Not To Re-Sign With TNA

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has detailed her main reasons for leaving TNA, ending her seven-year run with the company.

Grace, in a recent interview with "Insight," said that she always re-signed with TNA ever since she joined the company as she was unsure that other promotions would want to sign her. But, after a successful 2024, where she featured in the WWE Royal Rumble and on "WWE NXT," and had another reign of the TNA Knockouts title, she took a chance on herself.

"I've been at TNA for a very long time, since 2018, and I've never let my contract expire before," she said. "But I feel like now I'm more confident. I had an amazing 2024 and I think it's time. I've done so much in TNA. I've done pretty much all there is to do and I feel like if there was ever a time to move forward, it'll be right now."

She revealed that former TNA President Scott D'Amore's exit from TNA affected her as she had a good relationship with him and his departure played a part in her leaving the promotion. Grace disclosed that her original contract with the promotion was set to expire in October, but requested TNA to end it in January as she was not pleased with D'Amore's exit.

"He's the one that kind of set in motion the whole rebirth of TNA and I told them I wanted my contract to be cut, basically. So it was supposed to be until October of this year, and I was like I want to get out in January of this year. I mean, kudos to them. They heard me and they let me. So I'm very lucky for that. But I think probably I'd still be at TNA," said the new WWE star.

Grace has reportedly signed a five-year deal with WWE and will begin her full-time run with the promotion on "NXT" before being called up to the main roster.