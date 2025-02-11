Update On Jordynne Grace's WWE NXT Status

Despite signing a main roster deal, recent reports indicated that WWE's short-term plans for Jordynne Grace called for her to work in "WWE NXT," the company's developmental brand. Tonight, "NXT" will emanate from its usual home of the WWE Performance Center, which is situated in Orlando, Florida. A new report suggests that Grace, a former TNA Knockouts Champion, is in the area as well.

According to Fightful Select, Grace is currently in Orlando. Furthermore, she is available for tonight's episode of "NXT." As of now, though, there is no word on if her availability will translate into a physical appearance on "NXT."

Tuesday night's episode will serve as the go-home show to "NXT" Vengeance Day, which broadcasts on February 15 from the CareFirst Arena (formerly Entertainment and Sports Arena) in Washington D.C. So far, four matches are confirmed for the CW Network show, including a singles bout pitting Cora Jade against "WWE Raw" star Bayley. Elsewhere, Tony D'Angelo will defend the NXT North American Championship against Ridge Holland inside a steel cage, while TNA's JDC (formerly WWE's Fandango) will challenge Lexis King for the Heritage Cup as a part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA.

Grace, of course, emerged as a prominent figure in this partnership as she appeared in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble as the TNA Knockouts Champion before returning to WWE territory four months later to challenge then-NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. In January 2025, Grace's contract with TNA expired, paving the way for her official signing with WWE and her entrance in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, in which she was notably eliminated by current NXT Women's Champion Giulia.