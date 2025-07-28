Former WWE Commentator Jim Ross Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is The Greatest Babyface Ever

AEW commentator Jim Ross has discussed why Hulk Hogan is the greatest babyface in the history of pro wrestling.

Ross recently paid tribute to Hogan on "Busted Open," where he stated that Hogan knew how to sell tickets and deliver what the people wanted from him.

"I think he's the greatest babyface of all time. His track record speaks to that. The talents that we inadvertently left out, you know, he made everybody better. He knew how to draw money with any booking that he had. And some people hold that against him because he had the power and the influence to do that, and they didn't. But he always delivered. He always sold tickets. And, you know, there's exceptions to all the rules, but he did a great job of enhancing the talents," said Ross.

Ross highlighted that Hogan had a "formula" to help elevate his opponents and knew exactly how much offense to take and sell in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer feels that "The Hulkster" helped many of his opponents become big-name stars, just by being in the ring with them.

"But I can tell you that you should look at the list of heels that Hogan worked with from Bundy to Big John Studd. They never had that success anywhere else because we didn't have Hogan everywhere. Hogan just was a consummate babyface. And he said what he was going to do on TV, and he always succeeded in doing it. Much to Vince's, you know, blessing. Smart, smart booking. But would they have been such big stars — talking about the Bundys and the John Studds and the Savages, and all that — would they have been big stars if they hadn't had Hogan to work with? Hogan made so many guys."

He asserted that Hogan's rise in popularity during the '80s not only helped WWE but also benefited other pro wrestling promotions across the country, which is why Ross believes Hogan is a "treasure to our business."