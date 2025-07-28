WWE's Chelsea Green Announces Social Media Hiatus Citing Name Calling, Death Threats

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is the latest wrestler to step away from social media, after being extremely active online, especially on X, where she occasionally engaged with both fans and her critics. Green has since claimed that she endured online bullying following her tribute to Hulk Hogan.

"I've tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed... and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn't been for a while. It's been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit. Love my PatriHOTS! xo president chels," Green posted on X.

Like many other WWE personalities, Green's tribute to Hogan received a lot of flak from her fans, who criticized her message by citing the controversies surrounding the late WWE Hall of Famer and their feelings towards him. This led Green to pen a lengthy explanation prior to taking time away from the platform.

"Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period. If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn. ILY my PatriHOTS, President Chelsea," she said.