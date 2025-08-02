Buff Bagwell Credits WWE Hall Of Famer With Positivity, Sobriety Journey

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has faced numerous trials and tribulations over the last few years, with his most recent struggle being the loss of one of his legs. The former WCW World Tag Team Champion's leg had been diseased from a number of open wounds, the result of a botched calf surgery, and after he got sober in 2022, Bagwell consulted a doctor, and the end result was the amputation. According to Bagwell, he's relied on the positivity of a fellow former WCW star.

"[Diamond Dallas Page's positivity] definitely played a major part. This whole journey with sobriety...started with Page," Bagwell said on "Busted Open Radio" recently. While the WWE Hall of Famer helped Bagwell get sober, Bagwell credits another inspiration for helping him through his hard times. "It was more God. I have now got a relationship with Jesus Christ, my lord and savior...I'm a Christian. I am saved. I believe I am in the Lamb's Book of Life. I believe I'm going to Heaven. I'm a Christian through and through, but I was a Christian with Somas and pills and beers and trying to be a Christian, and these last three years I've truly had a relationship with Jesus Christ, and that is number one."

According to Bagwell, he will celebrate three years of sobriety on August 27.

Bagwell asked DDP for help in 2022, at a time when DDP was in the beginning of a new marriage and a business partnership. Bagwell warned Page that he was a lot of work, but Page put in the time and the effort anyway.