Bully Ray Shares Amusing Reaction To Latest Reports On WWE & Travis Scott

Travis Scott and WWE seem to have had a falling out since Scott's last appearance at WrestleMania 41, where the "Utopia" rapper helped John Cena win a record-breaking 17th world title in the main event of night 2. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was pleased to hear the news.

"Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ," Bully Ray exclaimed, hearing that Scott was not coming back to WWE television. While Bully is celebrating, his co-host feels that Scott no longer being involved with WWE, compounded with The Rock seemingly not being involved in SummerSlam, make John Cena's job that much more difficult. Scott helped Cena win the title, seemingly on orders from The Rock, though it's not really clear, but Scott has been gone since WrestleMania, and Rock hasn't appeared since Cena's heel turn in March.

"If [The Rock and Travis Scott] were by the side of [John] Cena, it at least opens Cena up...to get boos, but it's not," Bully's co-host, Dave LaGreca, said. Rock hasn't been seen in WWE

WWE had been on a lucky streak of celebrity interactions, with notable figures like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny taking to the business like ducks to water. Similarly, recording artist Jelly Roll is said to be taking his preparations for the upcoming SummerSlam tag team match alongside Randy Orton equally as seriously, with WWE seemingly expecting similar results. Thus, Scott remains something of an outlier, with his commitment to training reportedly running unpredictably hot and cold.