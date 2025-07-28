WWE Reportedly Had A 'Falling Out' With Rapper Travis Scott, Altering 2K25 DLC Plans

Musician Travis Scott was expected to appear more on WWE television following his cameo at WrestleMania, but it seems that fans may not be seeing him soon, as WWE has reportedly fallen out with him.

"Wrestling Observer Newsletter" is reporting that Scott was pulled from the WWE 2K25 video game, where he was set to be a downloadable DLC character. The two parties have reportedly had a dispute, which is the reason some WWE stars are burying him, one of whom was Drew McIntyre.

As per the report, El Grande Americano has replaced Scott in the game, while Aleister Black will be in the WrestleMania pack that Scott was originally supposed to be in. Black, it is to be noted, wasn't even a part of WWE during WrestleMania 41. The report also highlighted that several other celebrities and sports personalities will appear in the game, including three NBA stars, and the reason to include celebrities in the game is to bring their followers to the game, as well as WWE.

Following Scott's appearance at WrestleMania 41 — where he interfered in John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes, leading to Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Championship — WWE CCO Triple H teased that Scott could potentially get in the ring and wrestle. Recent reports had claimed that Scott's absence from WWE programming could be down to Scott juggling many projects at the same time, which may not have gone down well with WWE. Scott was originally rumored to feature at the Money in the Bank PLE in June, but that did not happen.

Rhodes and Cena are once again on a collision course, with the duo set to face each other at SummerSlam — their first singles match since their clash at WrestleMania 41.