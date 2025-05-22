Report: WWE Has Plans For Travis Scott At Upcoming PLE

While John Cena's heel turn may have been the most unexpected thing to occur in WWE so far in 2025, the second most unexpected occurrence may just be the presence of rapper Travis Scott in the promotion. Scott was on hand for Cena's heel turn back at the Elimination Chamber, and played a pivotal role at WrestleMania in helping Cena overcome Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Since then, Scott has been out of sight, out of mind, which is a blessing for some who thought his WrestleMania involvement was a bit too much. But that may be changing soon as WWE heads towards the summer.

On X, Wrestlevotes reported that WWE is planning to have Scott appear at their upcoming Money in the Bank PLE on June 7. It appears this isn't a last minute plan either, as Scott's involvement at the PLE has apparently been set in stone since before WrestleMania took place. No details were provided on whether the appearance would see Scott wrestle or if he would merely be making an appearance.

Amid speculation, we're told WWE has plans for Travis Scott to appear at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7th. Sources indicate this has been in the works since before WrestleMania. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2025

Whatever Scott is doing, logic dictates that it will have something to do with Cena given their previous ties. Past reports have suggested that WWE might be looking to build towards a match where Cena and Scott team up to face Rhodes and a partner, though no date was given for the match, nor was any partner named for Rhodes. "The American Nightmare's" status further muddies the waters regarding a potential tag match, as he hasn't appeared on WWE TV since losing to Cena at WrestleMania,