Backstage Report Offers Reasoning Behind Travis Scott's WWE Absence

Travis Scott was expected to feature more in WWE following his appearances at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania earlier this year, but reports have since revealed why the rapper hasn't been seen on WWE television.

Reports earlier in the year had claimed that WWE had plans for Scott to appear at the Money in the Bank PLE to continue his feud with Cody Rhodes, which did not happen. There was also talk that Scott, who has reportedly been training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, was to team with John Cena to face Cody Rhodes and another star in a tag team match. "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has reported that those whom they spoke to said that Scott doesn't fully commit to any project, and that he juggles multiple projects at once, which could be the reason for his absence.

The report also added that WWE tried to adjust and accommodate him, as he is a client of TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, until they could no longer handle it.

This suggests that WWE may have dropped plans for Scott to wrestle in the promotion, which many fans would be glad to hear. Scott, who has been beside Cena a few times this year, could perhaps appear at SummerSlam next month, where Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes. The rapper played a bit part in helping Cena win the title from "The American Nightmare" at WrestleMania, after interfering during their match. After Scott's WrestleMania appearance, WWE CCO Triple H even teased that the musician could step into the ring, as he was seemingly bitten by the wrestling bug.

If Scott does make an appearance at SummerSlam, he won't be the only musician at the event as Jelly Roll is set to team with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team match, which will be the musician's in-ring debut.