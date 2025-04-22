Triple H Talks Travis Scott Role In WWE WrestleMania Main Event, Teases In-Ring Debut

At WWE Elimination Chamber, rapper Travis Scott nailed Cody Rhodes with a slap that reportedly left him with a busted eardrum and a black eye. In the main event of WrestleMania 41, Rhodes avenged that slap by laying out Scott with a Cross Rhodes. Still, Scott's interference proved to be pivotal, as his preceding removal of the referee allowed John Cena to low blow Rhodes, then strike him the Undisputed WWE Championship belt for the winning pinfall. On the WrestleMania 41 night two post-show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque opened up about Scott's involvement at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

"When it comes to somebody like Travis, who is very much like a Bad Bunny, where he is just incredibly passionate about WWE, I'm putting words in his mouth, but I would imagine one of the most important things in his life is music; I would say a close second is WWE, that's how into it he is."

"... For me, that's an opportunity for them to come in here obviously and put different eyeballs. There's lot of crossover fans between the two, but it's an opening for us to get some different eyeballs on it," Levesque continued. "That's a side thing for me. To me, working with somebody like Travis Scott, who has every reason in the world to walk in with an ego and be the biggest star in music and all that stuff, and for him to come in here and put all that aside and be a little kid, be a little kid living a dream. Be a little kid living out a fantasy to where he can step in the ring and it's all from a respect place."

According to Levesque, Scott's respect for WWE runs so deep that he's been engaging with the talent, officials, and even crew members backstage. As such, Levesque finds himself even more motivated to help Scott turn his dream into a reality, such as granting him an appearance at "The Show of Shows."