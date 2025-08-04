D-Von Dudley Credits Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer DDP With Helping Him Walk

A pattern has emerged in the world of pro wrestling. Whenever an aging wrestler is dealing with severe pain and limited mobility, there is one person they turn to – Diamond Dallas Page. DDP's transition from WCW legend to WWE Hall of Famer to healer of the people is nothing short of astounding.

One of Page's contemporaries, D-Von Dudley, has been dealing with back pain for years since his retirement from in-ring competition. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, Dudley talked about the severity of his injury.

"Basically what happened was I had an issue even after the back surgery where everything was tight. I couldn't walk barely, I was walking with a limp, like some of those old timers you would see who never really took care of their bodies, and they would pay for it in the end. I couldn't even go out with the family without hanging on to something. Then, someone told me, maybe you should try to call Dallas."

The tag team legend talks about Page's reputation and the results he got after working with him.

"Look at what Dallas did for so many people. He basically helped out Scott Hall, Jake Roberts, Butterbean," Dudley said. "He sent me two documentaries on food and said, I want you to watch it. And I watched it and realized just how bad food is nowadays, how we think our food is healthy, but it's not ... DDP Yoga is the greatest thing I've ever done. It got to the point where after two to three weeks, I was able to walk."

Page's legacy outside of the ring may surpass what he accomplished inside it. He recently opened up about helping AJ Styles with his recovery.

