Former WWE Champion Makes Pitch To Replace Stranded Drew McIntyre At SummerSlam

One of the marquee matches of SummerSlam 2025 will be the star-studded tag match between Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre, but there's currently a small problem: McIntyre is unable to travel to the United States. The former WWE Champion revealed that, despite being a resident of the United States, he is currently stuck in the United Kingdom, where he is unable to use his passport. The Nashville, TN resident went back to his home country for a friend's wedding and was denied travel out of the country, putting the main event tag match in jeopardy. Former WWE Champion The Miz is offering help.

"If Drew [McIntyre] is out, I want in," Miz wrote on Instagram.

"A man who is bored at work has forgot his passport, Drew McIntyre is landlocked in the UK," The Miz said in a video. Miz mentioned that McIntyre likely won't make it to SummerSlam and panned to his backyard. "Well, that looks like [The United States] to me, and I'm not landlocked, so it looks like Logan Paul needs a partner...Who is the person who brought Logan Paul into WWE?...He surpassed all of my expectations and your expectations, but I don't think Logan Paul has scratched the surface on how good he can be."

The Miz continued to compliment Paul, finally getting to his main pitch.

"Who did I beat to win my first WWE Championship?" Miz asked. "I've beaten Randy Orton. Not just once, many times, on big stages, and I can do it again...And then there's Jelly Roll, and some people would crack jokes...I applaud Jelly Roll's weight loss journey. It's been incredible to watch."