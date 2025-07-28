Backstage Update On WWE Star Drew McIntyre's Travel Issues

In a clip shared on social media, Drew McIntyre shared his frustrations about where he currently finds himself. "It's quite the week I've had; do you wanna know how it's been capped off? I can't back into America; they wouldn't let me board my flight," the star explained before panning the camera out over the English countryside. "Does that look like an American scenic countryside? No! I'm in England still." McIntyre then explained that he was in England for a friend's wedding and planned to go back in time to train for SummerSlam.

"Wife and I walked up to the gate, tried to check in, always goes perfectly fine; not this time," he recalled. McIntyre then noted that despite being recognized, he was not allow onto his flight because he wasn't carrying his U.S. Passport. The star further explained that he opted to send his wife back to America ahead of him for their pets' sakes, while he instead stayed back.

"And here I am... So, what happened? What changed this trip? Jelly Roll." In true heel fashion, McIntyre then blamed his upcoming opponent for using his "connections" to keep him away from SummerSlam. "You realized when I took off my shirt on SmackDown, you went 'Oh my god, oh the horror, I'm screwed!' So, you screw up my training for SummerSlam week?" McIntyre then declared that he will be back in America again, and once he returns he'll make sure that Jelly Roll pays for his "meddling." "And eventually, you're gonna gain all that weight back and you're gonna look like one of these f***ers," he added, panning the camera to catch the cows behind him.