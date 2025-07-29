Two El Grande Americanos Screw LWO, Judgment Day Retain World Tag Titles On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh completed their first title defense of this reign as World Tag Team Champions during "WWE Raw."

Balor and McDonagh captured the titles from the New Day on June 30 to begin their second reign together, and on Monday's show they met their number one contenders Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO for their maiden defense; Wilde and Balor kicked off the bout, the former tagging in Del Toro and the latter subsequently tagging out for McDonagh. Wilde tagged back in and took advantage with explosive offense, landing a splash to both McDonagh and Balor on the outside. But he was quickly caught by McDonagh and isolated in the ring, with Balor tagging in and continuing to wear him down.

Del Toro tagged back in to get a near-fall on McDonagh, only to find his momentum halted by the interfering El Grande Americano. Dragon Lee emerged to pull Americano from the apron and wrestle him to the back, with Balor getting a close near-fall on the following roll-up attempt.

Then another masked figure, purportedly another Americano while clearly being someone else under the mask as opposed to either Chad Gable or Ludwig Kaiser, appeared at ringside to trip Del Toro; that allowed Balor to deliver the Coup de Grace and secure the winning pinfall on Del Toro.

The second masked figure has been noted for his resemblance to Pete Dunne, who last wrestled in May alongside Tyler Bate as New Catch Republic on "WWE Main Event." Michael Cole and Corey Graves tussled with the idea that it was Kaiser's Americano that had returned to the fold, though that appeared not to be the case.