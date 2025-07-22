LWO's Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro Earn World Tag Team Title Match On WWE Raw

The LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated New Day and American Made on "WWE Raw" to earn themselves a shot at Judgment Day's WWE World Tag Team Championships. The pair pulled it off during a wild match were one man from each team was legal at a time.

Brutus Creed, Xavier Woods, and Wilde started off the match, but when Julius Creed made the save for his brother, the match started to get chaotic. New Day got Del Toro in their corner and beat him down and while Woods was showboating around, Julius Creed got in the ring and suffered the same fate in the former tag team champions' corner. Wilde took out Julius with a DDT and followed it up with another to Brutus, and even almost got a double pin on Kofi Kingston and Woods.

Ivy Nile knocked Wilde down from the top rope and he was checked on beside the ring by Dragon Lee. Julius attempted to take out the Luchador, but Lee took down both Creed brothers. El Grande Americano also appeared to take out Lee, and American Made pulled him off, but were distracted enough to take a big move off the top by Del Toro. Back in the ring, Wilde was able to roll up Kingston for the LWO victory.