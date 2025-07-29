Why WWE HOFer Booker T Says Hardys Vs. Dudleys Is 'Not Possible'

Earlier this month, the Hardys won the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a Four Way Ladder Match at TNA Slammiversary, making it the 23rd time they've captured gold together. However, after the match, the Hardys were confronted by Bully Ray Dudley, who challenged the brothers to one last match against he and D-Von Dudley at TNA Bound For Glory. It's no secret that the Hardys and Team 3D have a storied history together and created one of the best tag team feuds of all time, but according to WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, the Dudleys should avoid getting back inside the squared circle.

"It's not possible. Okay, D-Von, damn it. He just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can't work anymore. He's done. He's finished okay? Bubba Ray, look man, these guys just don't know when to let it go. That's my thing. They just don't know when to just put it down man. It's over okay? Damn it. Ain't nobody talking about that no more man. What the hell is going on here?" He stated on "Hall of Fame." D-Von and Bubba, those guys are in no shape to be trying to go out and have a match. Damn it. I mean, I understand how you going to tell a man you can't do it no more, but for God's sake."

Coming into Bound For Glory, Jeff Hardy will be the only competitor under 50 years of age in the tag team bout. Additionally, tough Bully Ray has competed on three occasions in 2025, the match against the Hardys will be D-Von Dudley's first time in the ring since April last year.

