Bully Ray Details Mentality Behind Dudleys' Final Clash With The Hardys At TNA BFG 2025

After The Hardys won the TNA World Tag Team Championships at the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view, their old rival Bully Ray made his way down to the ring and officially challenged the brothers to one last match against him and D-Von Dudley at the promotion's biggest pay-per-view: Bound For Glory.

"This match is for wrestling fans all over the world. This match is for tag team fans. This match is for the fans out there who grew up out there on The Hardys and The Dudleys. This match is for fans of the Attitude Era," Bully boldly proclaimed in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," adding that since his challenge at Slammiversary, he's received several messages on social media from people saying that The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz were their childhood. The veteran then compared these fans to himself, explaining that he would've felt the same way if any of the bands he grew up with, like Alice Cooper or KISS, suddenly toured one more time. "This is my childhood. This is what I grew up on. Here's my moment to relive it, recapture it."

"The Hardys and The Dudleys were fortunate enough to find one another in the world of pro wrestling and create a name for each other by using each other, climbing the ranks of success," he added, before pointing out the reality of the clash. "Once the bell rings and you get to see the four of us standing, staring at each other? That will be the last time you see those four guys staring at one another in the middle of a wrestling ring."