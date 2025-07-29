Bully Ray Points To Key Difference In Cody Rhodes & John Cena At WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are running it back at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Looking ahead at the bout, "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray described what's going to be different this time, and how the stipulation will open the door to outside elements mid-match.

According to Bully, the street fight opens the door to interference and other appearances without the legitimacy of a singles match, while having many options for weapons. "It just gives them more room to have fun," he opined. "It opens the door for the run-in, and we're talking about how do we turn John Cena babyface, how do we keep Cody a babyface? They do have one thing in common and that's the Rock."

The lack of the Rock in Cena's heel storyline has been an oft criticized issue online, which is why there are now calls for the champion to turn babyface at the tail end of his retirement tour. Bully then noted that he's seen several hints from Cena where he's seemed torn by his actions. "Hmmm, is John thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where the Rock appears again, and the Rock orders John to destroy Cody, and now John has his moment of truth moment," the veteran added, noting that a three-way clash would finally wrap up this chapter of the story. "That's what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; the Final Boss, the Rock."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.