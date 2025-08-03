TNA's Tommy Dreamer Looks Back On Hulk Hogan's 2002 WWE Run, Compares Him To Ozzy Osbourne

In 2002, Hulk Hogan made a triumphant return to WWE after years in WCW, bringing his "Hollywood" heel persona, along with the nWo, into the promotion. During this run, Hogan had massive feuds with the likes of Triple H and The Rock, and put over rising stars like Edge and Brock Lesnar before parting ways with the promotion and eventually going off to TNA.

During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer looked back at Hogan's career post-WCW. "Him coming back [to WWE] and having this match and this storyline is, you know, I think it was with Vince McMahon, it was big, I mean, plus when he did 'Real American' with Edge...you know, he had another run; and he was well, he was up there in age and still in great shape," Dreamer recalled.

Dreamer additionally looked at Hogan's time in TNA, explaining that the Hulkster got people buzzing about the promotion and was the time that they did some of their biggest numbers ever. "He always drew a hell of a house, and from the oldest of old-timer to the youngest of people out there, they'll still say 'How many butts can you put in seats?' and Hulk Hogan always put butts in seats," he added. "The wrestling world's – the rock n roll world lost Ozzy Osbourne, our world – we lost Hulk Hogan – and both were iconic! Not only in professional wrestling, but their contributions to the world of entertainment."

