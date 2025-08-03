Jim Ross Names This Star His Favorite AEW Talent, Man Or Woman

Nowadays, AEW has an expansive roster of over 100 in-ring talents from across the world. Between them all, though, one stands above the rest in the eyes of AEW commentator Jim Ross.

"My favorite AEW talent, male or female, is Toni Storm," Ross said while reacting to the AEW All In clash between Storm and Mercedes Mone on "Grilling JR." "She just always delivers. She's unique. She's special. You feel it, you see it, you can experience it when you watch her work. I have been on record of saying that I think that Mercedes Mone hasn't given us her best and that's not an indictment on her effort whatsoever. It's just that you got to be in the right situation, right scenario, right presentation. Mercedes Mone delivered big time. She outperformed what we were used to seeing from her. I was very impressed, very proud of her work and what she accomplished. She's just smooth as silk.

"But of course then there's Toni Storm, who is just tremendous," he continued. "She just was just tremendous. I'm telling you, she just was spectacular in her presentation."

According to Ross, Toni Storm, the current AEW Women's Champion, not only brings credibility to the AEW women's division but also adds great substance to the company as a whole. At All In, Storm successfully defended her title against "The CEO" Mercedes Mone, who headed into the event with an undefeated singles streak as the TBS Champion. Coming out of it, however, Storm now stands as Mone's sole solo loss under the AEW banner, with the AEW Women's Championship still in her possession. Nevertheless, Ross applauds both women for efforts in the AEW Women's Title match, which spanned over 25 minutes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.