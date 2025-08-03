Hulk Hogan's Japan Run Was So Hot It Spawned A Forgotten Album

Throughout his long career, Hulk Hogan had several stints performing in Japan, including a prominent run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling through the first half of the 1980s. During this period, Hogan wrestled some of the promotion's biggest stars and soon earned the nickname Ichiban, which translates to "number one" in Japanese. His popularity in the country rose to such a degree that, in 1983, Hogan was invited (or allowed) to put his musical talent to use by recording a four-song disco-funk EP, titled after his Japanese nickname.

Featuring Hogan on vocals and bass backed by a band of session musicians, the EP is a truly strange relic of its time. The first song, "Ichiban," has Hogan singing in a fake southern accent over a bassline lifted almost directly from "Funkytown" by Lipps Inc. After that is "Night Home," a jam-y instrumental that includes a misplaced guitar solo and goes on far too long. As rough as that sounds, those tracks are practically hits compared to the EP's back half, which features the return of Hogan's confused vocal performance on the disco track "You've Got To Leave" and attempted rock anthem "Axe Bomber."

They might not be musical masterpieces, but there's no denying these songs have some entertainment value, as relics of Hogan's career if nothing else. Additionally, Hogan's vocal performance can be picked apart, but the man could play bass. If there's a shining light to be found anywhere in these tracks, it's in the rhythm section.

The EP was only ever released in Japan, and never quite reached "classic" status. Following Hogan's death at the age of 71, Warner Music subsidiary Rhino has posted the EP online, allowing it to serve as yet another tribute to Hogan's complicated legacy.