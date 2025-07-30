AEW's Tony Schiavone Details Being 'Floored' By Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

The wrestling world lost Hulk Hogan last week. The WWE Hall of Famer died at the age of 71. On AEW programming, it was the job of AEW and WCW broadcaster Tony Schiavone to pay tribute to Hogan. On the latest "What Happened When," Schiavone recounted getting the news of Hogan's death.

"I first got the news from you, Conrad...I let some people in [AEW] know exactly what happened...It just absolutely floored me," Schiavone said. The AEW broadcaster was aware of Hulk Hogan's health issues, but not the severity. "I think anybody that knows him knew that he was really struggling to get around."

Schiavone said the sudden heart attack made him take stock of his own life.

"You kind of think of your own mortality. You think about how fragile life is," Schiavone said. "It doesn't seem like that long ago that I was calling some of his matches."

Further adding to the shock of Hogan's death, it came after much obfuscation from Hogan's friends and family, with his long-time manager Jimmy Hart saying he went to karaoke with Hulk and Hulk's son Nick just days before Hogan's death. The only person within Hogan's orbit who was discussing any kind of grave outcome for the former WWE Champion was Hogan's former friend Bubba The Love Sponge. Hogan and Bubba had a falling out over the infamous sex tape that Bubba made of Hogan without Hogan's knowledge, which also featured a racist rant from the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.