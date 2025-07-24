Bubba The Love Sponge Has One Major Regret After Hulk's Death

After weeks of circulating rumors about former friend Hulk Hogan's health status before his death at age 71, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, on Thursday, Todd "Bubba the Love Sponge" Clem spoke to TMZ following Hogan's passing, and voiced one regret. Clem, the radio host involved in Hogan's infamous sex tape scandal and subsequent lawsuits in 2012, told the outlet he regrets never apologizing directly to Hogan before his death.

Clem told TMZ he was heartbroken to hear about Hogan's passing, though he acknowledged their previous issues. He said those issues were mostly his fault. The radio host said that he was saddened he'll never be able to tell Hogan how sorry he is for the way he "handled things that created the rift" between them.

"I loved him as a friend while he was with us, and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward," Clem said. He said he misses his friend and hopes Hogan rests in peace.

Before Hogan's death, which was first reported by TMZ, Clem had been speculating about Hogan's health on his show following "The Hulkster's" neck fusion surgery he went through in May. He initially said back in June that he had been hearing Hogan was on his deathbed and was in a coma. At one point, he went as far as to say Hogan's family was being called to his bedside to say goodbye. Both Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, and one of his closest friends, fellow WWE Hall of Famer and legendary manager Jimmy Hart, refused the claims, with Hart posting X just the day before Hogan died.

Thursday afternoon, Clem posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Hart and Eric Bischoff, Hogan's Real American Freestyle business partner, lied about Hogan's health and he was "the only person telling the truth."