Bubba The Love Sponge Has One Major Regret After Hulk's Death
After weeks of circulating rumors about former friend Hulk Hogan's health status before his death at age 71, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, on Thursday, Todd "Bubba the Love Sponge" Clem spoke to TMZ following Hogan's passing, and voiced one regret. Clem, the radio host involved in Hogan's infamous sex tape scandal and subsequent lawsuits in 2012, told the outlet he regrets never apologizing directly to Hogan before his death.
Clem told TMZ he was heartbroken to hear about Hogan's passing, though he acknowledged their previous issues. He said those issues were mostly his fault. The radio host said that he was saddened he'll never be able to tell Hogan how sorry he is for the way he "handled things that created the rift" between them.
"I loved him as a friend while he was with us, and will continue to love his memory as a friend going forward," Clem said. He said he misses his friend and hopes Hogan rests in peace.
Before Hogan's death, which was first reported by TMZ, Clem had been speculating about Hogan's health on his show following "The Hulkster's" neck fusion surgery he went through in May. He initially said back in June that he had been hearing Hogan was on his deathbed and was in a coma. At one point, he went as far as to say Hogan's family was being called to his bedside to say goodbye. Both Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, and one of his closest friends, fellow WWE Hall of Famer and legendary manager Jimmy Hart, refused the claims, with Hart posting X just the day before Hogan died.
Thursday afternoon, Clem posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Hart and Eric Bischoff, Hogan's Real American Freestyle business partner, lied about Hogan's health and he was "the only person telling the truth."
Bubba and Hogan's Complication Relationship
Clem and Hogan were once very close friends, with Hogan often making guest appearances on "The Bubba the Love Sponge Show." In 2006, when Hogan was going through a divorce from his first wife and mother of his two children, Linda, Hogan had sex with Clem's wife, Heather, in a reportedly consensual arrangement. What wasn't consensual, allegedly, was the fact that the encounter was secretly recorded on Clem's home security system. The tape surfaced in 2012, and a clip was posted to Gawker, leading to Hogan suing both the media company and his former friend.
Hogan and Clem settled their portion of the lawsuit, however, in October 2012. Terms of the settlement were kept confidential, but Clem issued a public apology to Hogan on his radio show. Clem said he was convinced that Hogan was unaware of the camera in the bedroom and was convinced Hogan did not know that he was being recorded.
"It is my belief that Hulk is not involved, and has not ever been involved, in trying to release the video, or exploit it, or otherwise gain from the video's release in any way," he said in his on-air apology.
Despite his 2012 apology on the radio, Clem's statement to TMZ following Hogan's passing didn't make it seem like he had ever mended fences with his former best friend behind the scenes.