WWE HOFer Bully Ray Has Two Words For SummerSlam 2025 TLC Match Stars: Good Luck

This weekend's SummerSlam Premium Live Event is set to have a massive two-night match card, notably featuring a Six-Way TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. As one of the original tag teams in the first ever official TLC match at SummerSlam 2000, Bully Ray knows exactly what it takes to make the match work, and voiced some concerns he has about 12 men clashing all at once this time.

"Dude. Twelve men in a TLC match? I've, obviously, over my career, talked to death about the TLC matches, but there were actually aspects of the TLC matches that the six of us despised," Bully admitted during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "It was 'going to the well' one too many times, and then, bring more guys into the match? Doing a TLC with six guys was very difficult, then we added eight guys, now they're adding twelve? My God... It's... It's... Good luck!"

Interestingly, Bully is set to return to the ring at this year's TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where he'll team up with D-Von Dudley to take on the Hardys one last time. During an earlier episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained why the two teams are meeting again in the ring one more time, and — while the stipulation for their match at the PPV is not yet public — he suggested that it will definitely be another hardcore clash for old time's sake.

