Bully Ray Details Only Reason He'd Use The Rock At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Bully Ray has been a big advocate for the Rock to make a return to WWE, especially at this weekend's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where Cody Rhodes is set to take on John Cena for the Universal WWE Championship one more time. In the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained why he has been pushing for "The Final Boss" to return amidst the feud between Cena and Rhodes.

"I'm not talking about utilizing the Rock for any other reason other than cleaning up the split milk and tying everything together; that's the only reason I'm suggesting him," the veteran clarified. "We don't need him to come back 'cause we need to pop a rating or sell a seat or anything like that. But if he came back, he could be the catalyst for a Cody turn or for a Cody and John turning on the Rock and it backfiring and putting that to sleep."

"If Rock is 'The Final Boss' and this Emperor-type thing and if Cody is really Anakin [Skywalker] and this whole Star Wars thing — I bring up Star Wars because Cody is a massive Star Wars fan, and a lot of the stuff that we see Cody do — if you read between the lines — you can see the Star Wars influence," the veteran added, noting how "Star Wars" is a good story that could transition well into pro wrestling. Additionally, Bully also added that SummerSlam would be the best place to implement his proposed story, as the show will be two nights and a major spectacle on the same level as WrestleMania.

