Ric Flair Compares John Cena's WWE Heel Turn To Hulk Hogan's

Hulk Hogan's WCW heel turn remains one of the biggest moments in pro wrestling history, and according to many fans, was one of the moments that sparked the second pro wrestling boom. Naturally, when John Cena turned heel earlier this year, everyone quickly compared it to Hogan's WCW turn. However, according to Ric Flair during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," while reflecting on his late friend's legacy, there's one aspect of Cena's turn that doesn't compare to Hogan's.

"It's hard to measure the two, but I love the thing with John, but the thing about John is: John is Ricky Steamboat; there's nothing bad about John," Flair explained. "Some guys, like Jack Briscoe and that, and Ricky Steamboat, and Sting and all that; they just can't be heels." "The Nature Boy" then praised Cena but concluded that as great as he is, he's just not believable as a bad guy to him.

"Hulk? Hulk could be a prick. But it's from all those years of battling for his spot," Flair added, claiming that he knew for a fact that everyone back in the day was competing for Hogan's spot in the industry. "But hey, man, it's a testament to who he is that he was able to go through it." While there's definitely truth to Flair's assessment, Cena has additionally made appearances outside of kayfabe, addressing fans as the person he is, instead of his heel character, which has likely diluted even more from his ongoing storyline.

