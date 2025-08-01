FTR Advance To AEW Tag Tournament Finals, Brody King & Bandido Move On To Round 2

This week's "AEW Collision" airing on Thursday saw teams advance in the World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament semis and quarter-finals.

The first of two matches pitted the pair of Brody King and Bandido, billed as "Brodido," against the Gates of Agony, to open their respective tournaments, while FTR faced the Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in their semi-final bout later on in the show; FTR defeated JetSpeed in the quarter-finals while the Bang Bang Gang defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

King and Bandido secured the first win of the night, earning their place in the semi-finals opposite the Young Bucks after their win over The Outrunners during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Though it wasn't a straightforward path to victory, as King was matched in power by both of his opponents in Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, while his partner Bandido was notably smaller than all of those in the bout. When all was said and done, King and Bandido made use of tandem offense to put the match to bed, with the luchador springing from a grounded King's feet into a 450 Splash for the pinfall.

Robinson and Gunn entered alongside cardboard cut-outs of their sidelined stablemates Jay White and Colten Gunn, the former having been a fixture of the group during White's previous injury spell known as "Cardblade." But it ultimately did little to sway the favor in their bout, falling short to FTR despite a spirited fight. FTR made use of sly tactics, holding onto Stokely Hathaway's crutch for leverage on a pin, only for the referee to clock it and stop the count. Robinson and Gunn looked to have the bout finished in moments afterward, but ultimately fell to a roll-up finish to send FTR to the final.