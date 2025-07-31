Young Bucks Advance In AEW World Tag Title Contender Tournament After Dynamite Opener

Another episode of AEW programming means another development in the race to determine The Hurt Syndicate's next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw The Outrunners team up against some "local talent" in Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (known collectively as "The Young Bucks"). In a shocking turn of events, the disgraced EVPs took the win to progress to the semi-finals.

The Outrunners used their synergy to establish a considerable amount of offense over The Young Bucks in "Dynamite's" opening contest. The Young Bucks staged a brief comeback when Nicholas tagged in his brother, but a modified Northern Lights Bomb from Turbo Floyd turned the contest back in The Outrunners' favor. The Outrunners continued to lay heavy offense on The Young Bucks, but several finisher kickouts saw both teams losing steam as the contest continued. Ultimately, slow and steady won the race, after a broken-up pin attempt following an Outrunners' Total Recall attempt opened the door for The Young Bucks to land a TK Driver to progress.

Former Elite member Kazuchika Okada appeared after the match to congratulate The Young Bucks and lay waste to The Outrunners, but was quickly neutralized by the arrival of Swerve Strickland. Whether Okada will continue to play a factor in the Jacksons' tag title ambitions is unclear.

With this victory, The Young Bucks have now progressed to the World Tag Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals. Their opponents will be decided on the upcoming July 31 episode of "AEW Collision," where Brodido will take on the Gates of Agony. Should they overcome the semifinals, The Young Bucks will face either FTR or Bang Bang Gang in tournament finals, with the last team standing earning an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin at Forbidden Door.