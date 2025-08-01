WWE IC Champ Dominik Mysterio Is Considering Bringing Back Childhood Hair Color

In the present day, Dominik Mysterio dons a mullet and a dark mustache similar to that of the late Eddie Guerrero, who famously claimed to be his biological father (in storyline). On a recent episode of "WWE Break It Down," however, Dominik toyed with the idea of shaking up his look, or rather returning to one WWE fans saw two decades ago.

Back in 2005, an eight-year-old Dominik sported bleached blonde hair, which he says came from a plan hatched by him and his cousins. "We were at a family vacation, all my cousins, I want to say somewhere in Puerto Vallarta," Dominik recalled. "It was like a big family vacation. My cousin had the idea of bleaching his hair blonde for some reason. I don't know where he got the idea. He just wanted to do it. And then I want to say his mom said he was crazy. Then I jumped on board. I was like, yeah, I want to do it too, and then his little brother jumped on board. So then they were like, well, if one of you is going to do it, you guys better all do it together and look stupid as a group. So that's exactly what we did."

While he believes he looked silly with it in the past, Dominik has recently considered bringing back his blonde hair in 2025, with his mustache left in its current state. "I think it'd be a hell of an action figure," he said. Around the time of his original presentation, Dominik was entangled in a kayfabe custody battle between his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Nowadays, he reigns as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

