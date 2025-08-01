Dave Meltzer Addresses Narrative Surrounding Hulk Hogan's Influence On Wrestling

Behind every immortal character, there is a mortal man. And for many, some remain unsure whether to mourn, honor, and celebrate the life, legacy, and an everlasting footprint Hulk Hogan imprinted within his in-ring career and beyond. As Dave Meltzer sees it, Hogan had an unprecedented image that will never be seen again.

Looking back on the influence that the 12-time World Champion left behind in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer, who's covered Hogan's in-ring run since its infancy in 1977, never doubted the fact that Hogan would one day be the midpoint of infusing pro wrestling and pop culture popularity. Although the Hulkster was seen as the successor to stars like Bob Backlund and "Superstar" Billy Graham, Meltzer believes that there was never a period under Hogan that rivaled Graham's heyday, Pedro Morales run, or Bruno Sammartino's second run. However, despite their impressive showmanship, Meltzer noted the red and yellow influx made Hogan a bigger star than all of them, as none of them were national and on his level of star power.

We tend to use the word "draw" a lot in this business. And Hogan, without a doubt, was the blue chip "can't miss" draw, all thanks to the creative minds behind the 6'7" giant, Vincent J. McMahon and Vince McMahon Jr. When Hulkamania was first used in AWA in 1981, it was a light jog term, until the term turned movement ran wild in 1984, inviting more presence from families, including younger children, who worshipped and envisioned the idea of becoming "The Immortal One." That similar energy carried over when Hogan left his long term homestead to join McMahon's most daring rival of all-time, WCW.

The All-American stuck it to the world when he, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall revealed that being bad never felt so good as the trio known as the nWo (New World Order) in 1996. And while many were shocked to see Hogan trade his signature red and yellow attire for a more sinister look of black and white, the nWo caught like wildfire. Meltzer mentioned that although Hogan did not move ratings nearly as much as expected, or even noticeably until "WCW Monday Nitro," he "increased attendance significantly every show he was on and completely turned around the PPV and merchandise business of WCW instantly."

However you view him, Hogan is defined by many to be the standard, the blueprint, and the conversation (sorry Mercedes Mone) of turning a pastime to an omnipresent pop culture phenomenon. And that's a tale that can never be erased, Brother!