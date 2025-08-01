Tony Khan Addresses Potential Return Of AEW Dark

In 2019, "AEW Dark" burst onto the scene and would be home to AEW's non-televised matches, which would become available on YouTube. "Dark" would tape both before and after "AEW Dynamite," and would have an affect on the storylines and characters that were featured, unlike dark matches for many other wrestling promotions. In 2023, "Dark" was officially cancelled as the company prepared to introduce "AEW Collision" as their second weekly live broadcast, but it seems like the show could potentially be revived. Speaking on "Wrestfriends," AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he's interested in "Dark" making a return, as long as the company's media partners are intrigued by the idea as well.

"I would love to do that. I think it has to be something that makes sense with our media partners ... I just want to make sure that whatever we do makes sense to our great media partners with Warner Brothers Discovery. We have great relationships in the company and with both sides, with Discovery Global Networks and also with the Warner Brothers Studio and HBO Max," Khan explained. "I love doing 'AEW Dark.' I have so many great memories. We've done hundreds of episodes of it, I love it."

Khan continued to explain that it was a conscious decision to shut down "Dark" once AEW's focus became directed towards "Collision," but feels it can definitely make a comeback if all parties involved are on-board.

