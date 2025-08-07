WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Remembers Complicated Working Relationship With Hulk Hogan

For as beloved as Hulk Hogan was to fans and co-workers alike, he also drew controversy. Since his passing on July 24, many within the industry have reacted to the news with a mixed bag of emotions. In Jeff Jarrett's case, who worked with the "Immortal One" in both WCW and TNA, he was like many, who had a complicated relationship with the former 12-time World Champion, especially after escalating tensions came to an ultimate showdown in their main event contest for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Bash at the Beach 2000. With age and time comes wisdom, and "Double J" has acquired a lot of knowledge from his shared times with Hogan, which he addressed on his "My World" podcast.

"We would text from time to time," the Hall of Famer said regarding his on-again, off-again relationship with the Hulkster. "He had good thoughts and bad thoughts about TNA. He had good thoughts and bad thoughts about our time together in WCW. But for the most part, and this is where Hogan, for better or worse, always like to be one of the boys. I say that because he really wasn't. He far outgrew just your ordinary, average talent way, way, way back...I think he liked to stay connected or grounded."

Outside of their days of in-ring showmanship, Hogan and Jarrett liked discussing music, which he holds a soft spot for when remembering the Hall of Famer. Although there were many bumps on the road throughout their time together, Jarrett, like Mick Foley, want to hold high regard for the epitomized character Hogan turned out to be for the fans, pop culture, and the sacred ground they both call home, the squared circle. Hogan was 71-years-old at the time of his passing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.