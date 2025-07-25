Former WWE Star Mick Foley Reflects On Personal History With 'Imperfect' Hulk Hogan

These past 24 hours have been a trying time for the squared circle community, as trendsetter Hulk Hogan passed away yesterday at the age of 71. For many, his passing comes with sorrow and grief, and for others, it comes with opposite reactions. But for Mick Foley, who had a complex relationship with the former six-time WWE Champion, yesterday's news was a time of reflection and honoring a man who created a seismic boom in the industry. Despite their clashes in wrestling styles and general work ethics, Foley was pleased he and Hogan buried the hatchet before the unexpected two-time Hall of Famer's passing.

"Yeah, it was a really nice moment," the Hall of Famer told "WRAL" (North Carolina News). "I mean, it was a show. But I believe he was 100 percent sincere because he not only apologized to me for something that was said, oh, at least 25 years earlier, but he insisted on apologizing to me a second time. I mean, I accepted it, and I considered him a friend before that. It definitely helped [us] bond. It was a nice bonding moment for us."

Although the character Hulk Hogan was flawless, the man who portrayed him, Terry Bollea, was not. And like many celebrities, trouble followed him. The former WWE Hardcore Champion believes everyone has their own opinion of whether Hogan and Bollea were one in the same; however, he doesn't want the legacy Hogan built to be tarnished by the mistakes he made, which he alluded to with his humanistic comment.

"I got some heat at the time for sending out a message saying I know he's a good man who made a mistake. I think we all make mistakes," Foley noted. "I thought he was a good man...an imperfect man who did a lot of good in the world, and that's how I choose to look at it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WRAL News" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.