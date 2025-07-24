The Tragic Side Of Hulk Hogan's Life

The world of wrestling and entertainment was brought to stand still on July 24, 2025 when it was announced that Terry Bollea, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, had passed away at the age of 71. TMZ broke the news by confirming Hogan's cause of death was a cardiac arrest, and he leaves behind his two children Brooke and Nick, as well as his wife Sky Daily.

If we're being brutally honest with ourselves, the wrestling business, and in turn this entire website, might not exist had it not been for the success of "The Hulkster" during the 1980s. He was far and away the most famous wrestler of his day, and outside of someone like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he might just be the most famous professional wrestler to have ever lived. Having said all that, Hogan does leave behind a legacy that can be considered as questionable by some, and downright deplorable by others.

For fans who tuned in to the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix back on January 6, they will have seen Hogan, accompanied by long-time friend Jimmy Hart, getting booed out of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. While Hogan wanted to usher in a new era of WWE with his Real American Beer as an official sponsor on the canvas, it was clear that the audience in attendance, and the millions watching around the world at the time were not happy about seeing someone with such a controversial past being the one to give this new era his seal of approval.

In reality, Hogan's life has had more obstacles than if the set of Total Wipeout stretched as far as Route 66, and that's what we're here to talk about today. The most tragic parts of the wild life and career of the late Terry Bollea, where we can hopefully unpack his chequered legacy to see why he ended up as the person he became.