Tragic Details About The Hogan Family

Since we've already mentioned her, let's begin with Hogan's daughter Brooke, who is also partly the reason why the Bollea family is in the news again.

To put it simply, Brooke's relationship with both of her parents is extremely fractured. As recently as March 2025, Brooke's mother Linda revealed that she hadn't actually spoken to her daughter in almost eight years, to the point where Brooke didn't tell either of her parents that she had given birth to twins, something that her mother was very hurt by. Linda blamed this on Brooke's relationship with her dad, which is almost as bad as her relationship with her mom, with Linda claiming that Brooke and Terry had a massive bust-up that led to her cutting both of her parents out of her life.

Brooke did go to bat for her dad in 2015 when he was caught up in a sex tape scandal that outed him as being a racist (he legitimately said that he was a racist), as he had a problem with Brooke dating a black man. Brooke would also miss her dad's wedding to his now third wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, stating on Instagram that she wanted to create some space between herself and her family in order to heal properly.

What is she healing from exactly? According to Brooke, she suffered years of emotional, verbal, mental, and physical abuse during her childhood, with Brooke's mother being the main culprit as Brooke claimed "abuse comes in all shapes and sizes." Linda has denied these allegations, but it's not looking likely that Brooke will ever make peace with either one of her parents now that she is happily married and a mother to two children, who she gleefully shares pictures of on her social media pages.