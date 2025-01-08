Backstage Report On WWE's Internal Reaction To Hulk Hogan Segment Of Raw Netflix Debut

In a surprise that no one saw coming, Hulk Hogan has become the biggest talking point coming out of "WWE Raw's" Netflix debut, and not in a good way. There to promote his "Real American Beer," the Hulkster instead was showered with boos, with the reaction turning so hostile that it was later covered by mainstream media outlets. Several have tried to nail down the cause for Hogan's negative reception, with most attributing it to his support for President Elect Donald Trump.

Days later, a few more details regarding Hogan and WWE's reaction to the segment has emerged. Fightful Select reports that, shockingly, WWE wasn't thrilled with how the segment came off, and even less so that it dominated so much of the conversation coming out of the show. As for Hogan, the WWE Hall of Famer was said to be "surprised and disappointed," but ultimately "brushed it off."

There was no word on whether Hogan was of the opinion that the reaction was due to his political beliefs, though many backstage believed that was merely one factor in Hogan's negative reaction. It also wasn't entirely unexpected by some in WWE, who claim they expressed concern over Hogan getting booed prior to the show, ultimately to no avail.

As for what's next, Hogan and WWE's partnership over "Real American Beer" is set to continue, and Hogan is scheduled to make more appearances, though to what extent remains to be seen. One WWE source pushed back at the idea of Hogan leaning into the reaction during his first appearance, but did suggest WWE would "consider the context in which Hogan is used going forward." One idea being considered is Hogan being paired with a fellow WWE legend, or a modern WWE star, while promoting the beer in future appearances.