Gabriel Iglesias: WWE 'Should've Known Better' Re: Hulk Hogan On Raw Netflix Debut

Of all the stories coming out of "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix, the biggest is one WWE would probably like to forget; Hulk Hogan getting booed out of the building. Indeed, the Hulkster's cold reception from the Los Angeles crowd has become not just the talk of the wrestling world, but has also gained traction in mainstream media as well.

Comedian, and wrestling fan, Gabriel Iglesias was on hand for the show, and spoke about it during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." While he overall had a great time, Iglesias admitted the Hogan situation wasn't the best, and even questioned WWE's thought process in booking Hogan for the show.

"That was painful watching Hulk Hogan get booed last night," Iglesias said. "I'm like, 'Wow.' Yeah, from great to hate. That was ugly. That was ugly. But, I mean, at the same time...WWE should have known better. You know that Hulk Hogan's been out there on this political train, trying to sell his beer and trying to be on the Trump train. So you take somebody like that and you put them in a blue state, in LA, what else was going to happen? That might be the reaction."

While Hogan's reputation has always been polarizing, from rumors of backstage politicking to racist remarks he was caught making on camera years ago, it has taken a turn for the worse since he became a vocal supporter of President Elect Donald Trump last year. This would include Hogan introducing Trump at the Republican Convention, and remarks about Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris, that some deemed racist and misogynistic. Prior to Hogan's appearance this week, and his new deal with WWE over his "Real America Beer," some briefly pondered if Hogan's support of Trump had caused WWE to distance themselves from him.

