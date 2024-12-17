AEW's Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Hulk Hogan's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Absence

There was plenty of nostalgia coming out of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event special on NBC this past weekend. While the most notable examples were the return of Jesse Ventura to commentary, and Cody Rhodes bringing backed the "winged eagle" WWE Championship design for the night, the show also featured plenty of other WWE legends from SNME's of the past. But one name that wasn't featured was Hulk Hogan, the WWE Hall of Famer than many would say was responsible for SNME's success during the 80s.

So far, no one has been able to figure out why Hogan was absent from the special, least of all his former rival, and AEW star Jeff Jarrett. But when asked about the situation by Conrad Thompson during the most recent episode of "My World," Jarrett pondered if Hogan's out of the ring activities during the past year were perhaps the catalyst for why he didn't appear.

"Hulk's gotten very political," Jarrett said. "And is that an NBC call and not an Endeavor call? I have no idea."

"The Hulkster" has indeed gotten more political during 2024, throwing his support behind fellow WWE Hall of Famer, and President Elect, Donald Trump. Hogan famously appeared as a key speaker during the final day of the Republican National Convention, taking the stage right before Trump accepted the Republican nomination. He would also later make disparaging remarks about Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, which some deemed to be racially insensitive.

While it's unknown if those events affected Hogan appearing on SNME, it hasn't appeared to have affected Hogan's contractual status with WWE. Hogan claimed early in the fall that he had reached a new 5-year deal with WWE, which would see him continue in the role of company ambassador.

To quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription